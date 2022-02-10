Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 11,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,146,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $9,909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

