Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

MTBC stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.89. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.