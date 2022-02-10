Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.58 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

EXC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. 11,356,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,841,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

