Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,997 shares of company stock worth $796,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $367.86 on Monday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.