Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.
NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 253,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,406. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 1.15.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.
