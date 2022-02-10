Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 253,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,406. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

