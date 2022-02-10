Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

OSTK stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.89. 1,465,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 281,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

