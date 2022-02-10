Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $19.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 3.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

