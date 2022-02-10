Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 1,350,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,555. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

