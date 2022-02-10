Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camtek.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMT opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

