Analysts Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

