Analysts Expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.