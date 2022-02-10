Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

