Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for bpost SA/NV (BPOSY)

2/4/2022 – bpost SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2022 – bpost SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

1/27/2022 – bpost SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/27/2022 – bpost SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2022 – bpost SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

12/15/2021 – bpost SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/13/2021 – bpost SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS BPOSY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

