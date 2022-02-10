Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Target Price at $126.78

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $121.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.