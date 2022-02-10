Analysts Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Price Target at $8.68

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $956.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of -0.27. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 419,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

