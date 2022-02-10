Analysts Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $57.70

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDSY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of PRDSY stock remained flat at $$12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. Prada has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

