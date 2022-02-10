Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.
SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of SHEL opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.94. Shell has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.