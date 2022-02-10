Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.94. Shell has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

