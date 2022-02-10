Analysts Set Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT at $36.00

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 86,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

SGHT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 310,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,674. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

