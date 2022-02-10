Analyzing Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluejay Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 719.67%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Atrion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$1.16 million N/A N/A Atrion $147.59 million 8.03 $32.12 million $17.70 37.17

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Atrion 20.58% 13.39% 12.05%

Summary

Atrion beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is based in ACTON, Mass.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

