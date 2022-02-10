Analyzing DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

DouYu International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 125.31%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Moxian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.54 $74.41 million ($0.25) -9.72 Moxian $950,000.00 38.28 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Summary

DouYu International beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

