Analyzing GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GreenBox POS and Bowman Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenBox POS and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 18.40 -$5.01 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenBox POS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% Bowman Consulting Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats GreenBox POS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

