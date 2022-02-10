Analyzing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TDH and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A -160.23% -50.79%

Volatility and Risk

TDH has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDH and Stryve Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $810,000.00 33.24 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($1.18) -2.14

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TDH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TDH and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than TDH.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats TDH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

