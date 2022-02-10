Anthony F. Markel Sells 65 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,260.97 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,250.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,178,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
