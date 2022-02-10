Anthony F. Markel Sells 65 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,260.97 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,250.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $45,178,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

