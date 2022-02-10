Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,629 shares of company stock worth $1,126,943 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 1,231,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

