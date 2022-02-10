Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.47.
APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,629 shares of company stock worth $1,126,943 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 1,231,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,381. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
