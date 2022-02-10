Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 2,138,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

