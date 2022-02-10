Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

