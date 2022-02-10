Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.39). Approximately 270,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 449,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.45 ($0.38).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Appreciate Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £53.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,579.45).

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

