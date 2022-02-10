Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 154.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,891 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.49% of Aqua Metals worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQMS stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

