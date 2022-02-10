Aramark to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after buying an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 334,996 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

