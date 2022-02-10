Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.46

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.
A number of research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.
About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
