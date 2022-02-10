Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.46

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.