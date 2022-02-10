Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 3,663,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Capital stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.