Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,435 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy.

