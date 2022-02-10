Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,581 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

