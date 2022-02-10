Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,581 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,154 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.