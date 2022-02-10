Arizona State Retirement System Buys 134 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 37,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

IRTC opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $183.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

