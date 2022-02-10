Arizona State Retirement System Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $15,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ GO opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

