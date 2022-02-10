Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE ARW opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

