Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,009 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

