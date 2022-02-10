Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 192.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 110.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

