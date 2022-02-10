Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 35,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

