Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,289. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

