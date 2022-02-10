Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($31.10).
Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 1,189.39 ($16.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1,088.70 ($14.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,266 ($30.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,640.37.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
