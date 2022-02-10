AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,950 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.47) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.06) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

LON:AZN traded up GBX 136 ($1.84) on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,500 ($114.94). 5,230,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,487.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,580.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The company has a market cap of £131.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

