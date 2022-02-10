Athanor Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 397,445 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

