Athanor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 28,384 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 709,206 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $6,930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 121.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 554,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 304,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

