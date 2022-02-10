Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $6.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,112 shares of company stock worth $6,365,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

