Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Announces Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

