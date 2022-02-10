Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.