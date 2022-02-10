Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 700,049 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

