Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 12,764 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

