Atom Investors LP Invests $323,000 in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

