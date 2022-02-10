Atom Investors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

BlackBerry stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

